The Kremlin news came as Ukraine prepares for a fresh offensive against Russian troops that has been months in planning

Russia said Wednesday it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin in what it called a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

"Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin... the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that it happened Tuesday overnight. The remnants of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin but did not hurt anyone, the statement added.

Moscow called the operation "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday and would still take part in a scheduled WWII Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned. Moscow's mayor announced a ban on unauthorized drone flights over the Russian capital.

The claimed assassination attempt followed a similar incident last week when the German outlet Bild reported that a kamikaze drone that crashed outside of Moscow was part of a failed attempt on the Russian leader's life.

"Ukraine is not involved in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin," Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergei Nikiforov said. "As President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to the liberation of its own territories, and not to the attack of others," he added.

The Kremlin news also came as Ukraine prepared for a fresh offensive against Russian troops that has been months in planning. In possible signs that preparations were being stepped up, the frontline city of Kherson in southern Ukraine announced a long curfew for residents and sabotage acts behind Russian lines intensified.

Meanwhile in Finland – NATO's newest member – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was on a surprise visit to take part in a summit with the leaders of the five Nordic nations which have been key providers of military aid.

"In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today," Daria Zarivna, Ukraine's presidential communications adviser, wrote on Telegram.