The Ukrainian head of state will visit the International Criminal Court in The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday evening in the Netherlands for an unexpected visit, during which he will visit the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Dutch news agency ANP.

Zelensky, who is making his first visit to the Netherlands, landed at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport after attending a Nordic summit in Helsinki, according to ANP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653847591090638848 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The agency published several photos, including one of an aircraft, claiming it was the Dutch government plane probably carrying the Ukrainian president.

The Ukrainian head of state will reportedly go to the International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague and which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

Zelensky is expected to deliver a speech entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine," according to public broadcaster NOS. A meeting with Dutch MPs is also planned as well as a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, PNA reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Netherlands has supported Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022. In particular, the country announced last month that it would buy, jointly with Denmark, 14 Leopard 2 tanks to give to Kyiv, which is demanding more heavy weapons. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte himself visited Kyiv in February, just one year after the start of the Russian invasion, to show his solidarity with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland, where he stressed that this year would be "decisive for Ukraine and Europe" in the face of Russia. The president also denied any Ukrainian attack on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, after Moscow claimed to have shot down two drones launched against the Kremlin compound in Moscow.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653789693379588096 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In Helsinki, the head of state also attended a Nordic summit with the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The Dutch government plane flew on Wednesday from a Polish airport to the Finnish capital, according to NOS.