Moscow switches blame to Washington after alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Russia accused the United States on Thursday of sponsoring the alleged drone attack, which it previously blamed on Ukraine. The Kremlin admitted that it was facing an "unprecedented" wave of "sabotage" on its soil.

Moscow claimed to have intercepted two Ukrainian drones targeting the Kremlin on Wednesday, and denounced it as an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv denied any involvement, and Washington questioned the Russian accusations.

"The efforts of Kyiv and Washington to deny any responsibility (for the alleged attack) are totally ridiculous. Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington. Kyiv is only implementing what is asked of it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, "Washington must understand that we know this.”

After the alleged incursion of drones into the heart of Moscow, Peskov stressed that security measures will be strengthened.

"Everything has already been reinforced in the context of preparations for the military parade" of May 9, the date on which Russia celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany with a parade on the Red Square in Moscow, said the Kremlin spokesman.

He added that "specialists" were "conducting in-depth analyses" to understand how the alleged drone attack could have happened.

Kyiv denied any involvement in the incident, even accusing Russia of having "staged" it to justify a possible escalation of the upcoming conflict.

The Russian capital is located some 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and the Kremlin is located in a highly secure area. Russian accusations of an alleged Ukrainian drone incursion have surprised many analysts.