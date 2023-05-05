Wagner chief threatens to pull fighters from Bakhmut over ammo shortage

Russia had suffered more than 100,000 casualties in the battle for Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut since December

The head of Russia's paramilitary group Wagner on Friday threatened to pull his fighters from the front line battle in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on May 10, saying ammunition shortages meant they faced "senseless death."

"On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a written statement on Telegram.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654396354100068352 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia had suffered more than 100,000 casualties in the battle for Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut since December, according to U.S. intelligence.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that over 20,000 Russian soldiers died over the last five months in what became the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war.

"We estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action," Kirby said.

AP Photo/Libkos A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher on the frontline during a battle with Russian troops near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

He specified that nearly half of those killed were soldiers recruited by the notorious mercenary company Wagner group, which recruits much of its ranks from Russian prisons. Moscow's toll in Bakhmut is rising despite Ukrainian troops controlling only a small part of the town, according to Kirby.

"The bottom line is that Russia's attempted offensive has backfired after months of fighting and extraordinary losses," the White House official added.