'Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!' Olesandr Marikovski writes as a caption to the video of him landing several blows to the Russian delegate

A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian representative in the face during a summit of Black Sea nations in Turkey on Thursday, in what a Turkish official condemned as disrupting a “peaceful environment.”

After his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him from photobombing a video interview with Russia’s lead delegate, Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself landing several blows to the representative and retrieving his flag. Others separate the men and plead “please, no fighting,” to which Marikovski replied: “It’s our flag. We’re going to fight for this flag.”

Marikovski posted the video to his Facebook page with the caption: “Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!”

The incident took place in Ankara’s parliament building, where the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held. It came a day before officials from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertilizer through Black Sea ports.

Earlier that day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who tried to pull them away as they protested, shouting and holding their flags next to the Russian delegate as she tried to address the assembly.

Mustafa Sentop, the parliament's head, issued a stiff rebuke: "I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish.”

While representatives from the 13 countries in the BSEC met on Thursday, Russian drones continued to attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There are currently no peace talks to end the war, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.