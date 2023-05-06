Bakhmut allegedly ablaze from white phosphorus Russian munitions

The weapon is not banned, but its use against civilians can be considered a war crime

Ukraine's military released footage from a surveillance drone of Bakhmut ablaze. Allegedly, white phosphorus was used on the civilian city. Russia was previously accused of its use in 2022.

The weapon is not banned, but its use against civilians can be considered a war crime. White phosphorus is a sticky substance that ignites on contact with oxygen, creating heavy amounts of smoke.

It causes extreme burns on human flesh, and it can even reignite at a later time due to its stickiness that’s hard to remove. Human Rights Watch (HRW) told the BBC that white phosphorus is "notorious for the severity of the injuries it causes.”

Though it has never been publicly admitted, in fact, it has always been denied. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov insisted "Russia has never violated international conventions" after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it had been used.

Under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, of which Russia is a signatory, the use of such weapons is banned in civilian areas. Bakhmut’s population was 80,000 before the war, but practically no civilians remain, which makes the legal ramifications unclear.

In the battle for Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut, Russia suffered more than 100,000 casualties since December, according to the U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, and over 20,000 Russian soldiers died. The Wagner paramilitary group threatened to pull fighters from the front line in Bakhmut on Friday, stating ammunition shortages meant "senseless death."

Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands, on Wednesday evening, during which he will visit the International Criminal Court (ICC), as first reported by the Dutch news agency ANP. He is expected to deliver a speech entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine," according to public broadcaster NOS.