Wagner chief ends threat to withdraw group from Bakhmut

The head of Russia’s Wagner group said on Sunday he ditched plans to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, after receiving promises overnight that they would get all the ammunition needed to capture the devastated city.

"They promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations," said Prigozhin via Telegram, following his blistering attack on military chiefs over the situation in Bakhmut, the central locus of Ukraine's fight against Moscow's forces.

He said they had been assured "that everything necessary will be provided" to fighters around Bakhmut.

“Overnight we received a combat order, for the first time in all this time. We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as we need to continue further operations. We have been promised that everything needed to prevent the enemy from cutting us off [from supplies] will be deployed on the flank.”

Telegram of Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner leader Prigozhin delivers a video message.

Prigozhin's Wagner group has spearheaded the grinding, months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut, almost capturing the city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the campaign.

Prigozhin then in a series of increasingly vitriolic videos threatened to leave his positions in Bakhmut on May 10 due to a lack of weapons, which he blamed on Russian army chiefs.

Prigozhin also added that Russia’s defence ministry had assigned General Sergei Surovikin to work alongside Wagner. “This is the only man with the star of an army general who knows how to fight,” he said.