Russia renews heavy shelling across cities in Ukraine

Three people were wounded by blasts, and two by falling drone wreckage

At least five wounded from Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine. Almost two-thirds of the besieged country were under air raid alerts for hours. There were also reports of explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region that houses a large nuclear plant.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that three people were wounded by blasts in the city, and two by falling drone wreckage. A spokesperson for the Odessa military administration said a large structure housing food was fully engulfed in flames, among other buildings.

Moscow is preparing for its Victory Day anniversary on May 9, which President Vladimir Putin uses as propaganda for his people, likening the current conflict with the Soviet army defeating Nazi Germany, while in Ukraine, he has increased the amount of attacks.

Russia regularly bombed civilian-filled Ukrainian cities last winter. The indiscriminate strikes had tailed off up until recently, with Russian forces targeting several heavily populated areas for attack, killing 23 in the last round of missiles on April 28.

There was hope that the conflict might be winding down, with the head of Russia’s Wagner group saying that he would withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine. He ditched those plans on Sunday, stating that he received enough ammunition to capture the city. The defense ministry also reportedly assigned General Sergei Surovikin to work alongside Wagner.

Meanwhile, there’s nothing new to report on peace plans, since China’s President Xi Jinping first telephone conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the time, on April 26, the Ukrainian president tweeted that he had a "long and meaningful phone call” with his Chinese counterpart.