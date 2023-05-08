Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was'

Moscow has leaned into World War II rhetoric to justify the war, saying its invasion was meant to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday vowed that Russia would be defeated in its invasion just as Nazi Germany was beaten nearly 80 years ago, during an address commemorating the end of World War II.

His speech came a day before Victory Day in Russia – a Soviet war anniversary to be marked by an army parade through Moscow’s Red Square with security on high alert. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces said they downed several Russian attack drones, spurring explosions and air raid sirens in the capital city of Kyiv overnight.

“All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated,” Zelensky said at a WWII war memorial in Kyiv. “Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now.”

Zelensky was speaking on the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to Allied forces on May 8, 1945 – Victory in Europe Day – and said he submitted a bill to parliament to formally mark WWII in Ukraine on that day, which for years was commemorated on May 9 like in Russia.

The move is just the latest in a series of steps Ukraine has taken in recent years to distance itself from Russia, including by renaming streets and towns named after Soviet figures.

Moscow has leaned into WWII rhetoric to justify the war, saying its invasion was meant to “de-Nazify” Ukraine. But Zelensky said the Kremlin was responsible for “aggression and annexation, occupation, and deportation,” as well as “mass murder and torture.”

"All of this will be answered by our victory – the victory of Ukraine and the free world."