Russian Victory Day celebration turns into a show of divisive power plays

Russia commemorates the Nazi defeat in 1945 as Victory Day, and Europeans celebrate Europe Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation on Tuesday, amid a military parade for Victory Day commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany, saying that the west launched a “war” against them, and called “for victory.”

But Putin’s parade of pomp was overshadowed by two others. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, threw out many accusations against the Russian army and its generals. And EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine to show solidarity on Europe day.

"Civilization is once again at a turning point. A war has been launched against our homeland," said the Russian president,"the future of our state, our people depends on you," and concluded with, “for Russia, for our valiant armed forces, for victory, hurrah!"

This year's commemorations come at a time when the army is more bogged down than ever in its military campaign, having suffered heavy losses, while a Ukrainian counter-offensive is being prepared, and their main ally in the war, Wagner, continues to decry the upper military echelons.

"They all fled, exposing the front," Prigozhin said, "why is the state not able to defend its country?" The Wagner boss also mentioned efforts to "deceive" Putin on Ukraine’ campaign, and repeated a vow to leave Bakhmut if he is not supplied with more ammunition.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, when the Western world marked the end of World War II, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised Russia defeat, "the same" as for the Nazis.

"I very much welcome President Zelensky's decision to make May 9 the Day of Europe. Ukraine is part of our European family," von der Leyen said, “my presence in Kyiv today on May 9 is symbolic, but it is also the sign of a crucial and very practical reality: the EU is working hand in hand with Ukraine on many issues."