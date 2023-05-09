U.S. announces $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

The aid package features equipment to integrate Western systems with Ukraine’s existing gear, which is of Soviet vintage

The United States on Tuesday announced a new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the invaded country’s air defenses and provide it with additional artillery ammunition for its fight against Russia.

As Ukraine is readying for a highly-anticipated spring offensive, the package underscores Washington’s continued commitment to Ukraine by “committing critical near-term capabilities… while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term,” the U.S. Defense Department said.

The aid package features unspecified air defense systems and munitions as well as equipment to integrate Western systems with Ukraine’s existing gear, which is mainly of Soviet vintage. Ukraine's air defenses have played a key role in countering Russia's invasion, preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies and helping shield the country against missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the new U.S. aid package was a “sign of solidarity” on the “symbolic” Victory in Europe Day – the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to Allied forces in 1945.

The latest assistance brings the total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 to over $36 billion. Washington has spearheaded the push for international support for Kyiv, quickly forging an international coalition and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has pushed for some items that its international supporters have been reluctant to provide, including Patriot air defense systems and advanced heavy tanks – which were eventually delivered – and others such as Western fighter aircraft, which have not been pledged so far.