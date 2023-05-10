AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in eastern Ukraine by Russian attack

The Frenchman had been living in Ukraine since September, travelling regularly to the front lines to lead the agencies video coverage

AFP's Ukraine video coordinator, Arman Soldin, was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.

The rocket attack occurred close to the town of Bakhmut, which has become the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months.

AFP's team, which were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers at the time of the attack, came under fire by Grad rockets.

Soldin, aged 32, was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was lying. The rest of the team was reportedly uninjured.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655448153896759296

"The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman," AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said.

"His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine."

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to pay tribute to Soldin on Twitter.

"With bravery, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us," Macron wrote, saying he shared "the pain of his relatives and all his colleagues."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1656030337695137797

Soldin, who was born in Sarajevo, was a French national who started working for AFP as an intern for its Rome bureau in 2015, before eventually being hired in London.

He was part of the first AFP team to be sent to Ukraine following the start of Russia's invasion. The Frenchman had been living in Ukraine since September, travelling regularly to the front lines to lead the agencies video coverage.