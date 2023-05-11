Ukraine’s spring offensive needs ‘more time’ as both sides bolster their armies

The UK reportedly approved the transfer of long range Storm Shadow missiles, and Russia is conscripting more troops to be trained

The long-anticipated spring offensive could be “successful” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but needs “a bit more time.” Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to train more reserve army units for combat.

"With [what we already have] we can go forward, and, I think, be successful," Zelensky said to the BBC and other public service broadcasters members of Eurovision News, "but we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time."

The Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti released Putin’s decree, in which it stated that “citizens of the Russian Federation in the reserve army shall be called up to undergo military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, forces of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, state security agencies, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2023.”

Zelensky, at his headquarters in Kyiv, described the combat brigades as "ready" but that the army needed "some things" that were "arriving in batches.” According to CNN, Storm Shadow missiles were on their way from the British government.

“The UK has previously said that it will supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, this will now include a number of Storm Shadow missiles,” a Western official told CNN, ”the British Government has been clear that this is only in response to Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilian national infrastructure and is a proportionate response.”

Arman Soldin, AFP's Ukraine video coordinator, was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, close to the town of Bakhmut, which has become the epicenter of the fighting for several months.

A new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine was also announced by the United States, on Tuesday. The latest assistance brings the total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 to over $36 billion.