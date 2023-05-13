Ukraine says 'moving forward' along parts of Bakhmut front

But Russia says its forces are still pushing inside Bakhmut and wrested control of an area there

A senior Ukrainian military commander on Saturday said his forces were advancing along parts of the front line against Russian soldiers near the eastern town of Bakhmut.

"Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower," Commander of Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media. "The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction continues."

But Russia said its forces were still pushing inside Bakhmut and wrested control of an area there. "In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk," Moscow said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.

Moscow also accused Kyiv of using British long-range missiles to target civilian sites in the eastern city of Luhansk, wounding six children.

Earlier on Saturday, Germany said it was preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth roughly $3 billion – reportedly Berlin's largest since Russia invaded last year. Kyiv said that the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine.

"States declare large defense aid packages for Ukraine," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia was "bound to lose and sit on the bench of historical shame,” he added.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he also discussed weapons supplies with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: "I paid close attention to the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and steps necessary to begin training of Ukrainian pilots.”