Russia has over 200,000 servicemen in Ukraine, but mostly ‘poorly trained’ - UK

The British defense ministry suggested that it was unlikely Russian forces have been able 'to generate a large, capable, mobile reserve'

Moscow currently has over 200,000 troops fighting in Ukraine, but they are mostly “poorly trained” and “reliant on antiquated equipment” the UK Defense Ministry said Sunday.

According to British intelligence, in February 2022, when the invasion of Ukraine has started, the Russian army consisted of “professional soldiers; was largely equipped with reasonably modern vehicles; and had been regularly exercised, aspiring to complex, joint operations.”

“On paper, the Russian Combined Grouping of Forces (CGF) in Ukraine is similarly organized to the invasion force of 446 days ago. It still likely consists of over 200,000 personnel organized into around 70 combat regiments and brigades divided into five Groups of Forces,” the UK Defense Ministry tweeted.

“Now the force is mostly poorly trained mobilized reservists and increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment, with many of its units severely under-strength. It routinely only conducts very simple, infantry-based operations,” it added, noting that Moscow also struggles with “limited freedom to conduct air operations.”

The British ministry suggested that it was unlikely Russian forces have been able “to generate a large, capable, mobile reserve to respond to emerging operational challenges.”

Ihor TKACHOV / AFP A destroyed Russian T-72 tank near Pokrovy Presvyatoyi Bohorodytsi Church, in the city of Svyatohirs'k, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

“It is unlikely to be an organization which will effectively cohere large-scale military effect along the 1,200 km (745 miles) front line under stress,” it concluded.

This assessment comes as Ukraine readies for its long-awaited counteroffensive. Earlier on Friday, Kyiv said its forces had retaken swathes of ground near the frontline city of Bakhmut, as Moscow insisted it had repelled an attack along a broad stretch of the front line.