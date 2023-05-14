In Germany, Ukraine’s Zelensky says Russia’s defeat can be ‘irreversible’

Kyiv is prepared to discuss outside peace initiatives from other states, but those proposals should be based on Ukraine's position, Zelensky adds

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv and its Western supporters could make a Russian defeat in his country “irreversible,” and thanked Germany for being a “true friend” during his visit to Berlin.

“Now is the time for us to determine the end of the war already this year,” Zelensky said in a news conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible already this year,” he added, as Ukraine is expected to launch a major counteroffensive in the coming weeks to recapture tracts of its east and south from Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Scholz highlighted Germany’s pledge to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, brushing aside a question about earlier tensions in bilateral relations and side-stepping another about Kyiv’s hopes to join NATO.

On his visit, Zelensky secured a large military boost from Berlin in the form of $3 billion of aid – its biggest such package since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Germany had faced criticism at the start of the war for what some called a hesitant response, being constrained in its support for Ukraine by its energy dependence on Moscow as well as a pacifist policy. Yet, Berlin has become one of Ukraine’s biggest providers of financial and military assistance, in what Scholz dubbed a “Zeitenwende,” or the turn of an era, in what was a major policy upheaval and a shift in mindset.

On his first visit to Germany since Russia launched its invasion, Zelensky said Kyiv was prepared to discuss outside peace initiatives from other states, but those proposals should be based on Ukraine's position.

Prior to meeting Scholz, Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis – seeking to shore up support from Ukraine’s backers.