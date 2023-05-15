UK vows to supply Ukraine with long-range drones for counteroffensive

Moscow says new UK weapons will only cause ‘further destruction’ for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday won a pledge from Britain of new long-range drones to add to a haul of Western arms for a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

The promise came as Zelensky met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, the latest stop in a tour that brought the Ukrainian leader to Rome, Berlin, and Paris over the past three days pocketing major weapons packages.

Britain, which last week became the first Western country to offer Ukraine long-range cruise missiles, followed that up with a pledge of hundreds of air defense missiles and drones that could strike at a range of 125 miles. Sunak's government also said it would soon start training Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets, although it would not provide planes for Ukraine as Kyiv wants F-16s from the United States.

"We want to create this jets coalition and I'm very positive. I see that in the closest time, you will hear some… very important decisions," Zelensky, told reporters after meeting with Sunak.

Meanwhile, Ukraine hailed its first substantial battlefield advances in six months in and around the city of Bakhmut. Kyiv has been preparing a counteroffensive using Western weapons and equipment, aiming to recapture the sixth of Ukraine's territory that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Moscow, for its part, said it did not believe the added British hardware would change the course of the conflict, and warned that it would only cause "further destruction and fighting.”