A U.S. Patriot air defense system was likely damaged but not destroyed on Tuesday morning during a heavy Russian missile attack on Kyiv, officials told the media.

According to one source, Washington and Kyiv were already discussing the repair of the system, Reuters said. At this point there seems to be no need to remove it from Ukraine, the report added.

The official also said that the U.S. would have a better understanding of the system’s condition in the coming days. Other U.S. officials told CNN that Russians have been able to pick up signals emitting from the Patriot, which allowed them to target the system with the hypersonic missile Kinzhal. They added that these attacks had happened before, but failed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that the Patriot was destroyed with a “high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system.” In the meantime, the speaker of the Ukraine army Yuriy Ihnat said that it was “impossible.”

“There is no need to worry about the fate of the Patriot air defense system, it is impossible to destroy the system with the Kinzhal,” he said, adding that Patriot is a complex of batteries forming a division, consisting of a command post, radar and launchers, all located at a distance.

Kyiv announced on Tuesday that all six hypersonic missiles fired by the Russian army were successfully intercepted. Ukraine currently has two Patriot systems, one of which was supplied by the U.S. and another was deployed jointly by Germany and the Netherlands.