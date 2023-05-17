Kyiv said it had exposed over 600 Russian agents

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has been recruiting former Islamic State militants as their agents in Ukraine, a report said on Tuesday.

According to an independent Russian media outlet Meduza, these recruits are tasked with spying, bribing local residents that Moscow is interested in and even carrying out assassinations. The website cited four recruited agents and an unnamed source close to the FSB, who confirmed the report.

One of these agents that Meduza talked to is Baurzhan Kultanov. He is a Russian native who joined ISIS in Syria but then left for Turkey where he tried applying for political asylum but was sent back to Russia when his links to the Islamic State were uncovered.

Back at home he was sent to prison. However, the report revealed that Kultanov served only four years out of maximum 20 in exchange for working with the FSB in Ukraine.

He was told that he needs to infiltrate the Chechen and Tatar battalions fighting on the side of Ukraine. Kultanov was first sent to Turkey last spring. There he was ordered to gather information about fighters who were ready to go to Ukraine.

“You don’t have to invent anything...You’re really a terrorist and a Muslim who did time here. Just tell them you don’t like Russia and the FSB and want to help. They’ll take you in with open arms,” a FSB recruiter, officer Alexander Gushin, allegedly told Kultanov.

“It would be nice to make you a double and even triple agent so that other special services would want to recruit you,” the FSB also told him.

Kultanov is currently in prison in Turkey on charges of violating immigration rules. Another former ISIS fighter cited by Meduza said he fought alongside Kultanov in Syria and confirmed Russia’s recruitment efforts in Ukraine.

Earlier in January, Kyiv said it had exposed over 600 Russian agents. U.S. authorities have also detained nearly 50 Russians suspected of being FSB agents at the U.S.-Mexico border since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.