The blasted ruins of Bakhmut, described by both sides as a 'meat grinder,' would be Moscow's only prize for its huge winter offensive

Ukraine’s military and Russia’s paramilitary Wagner group both reported further Russian retreats around the city of Bakhmut on Thursday, as Kyiv presses on ahead of a planned counteroffensive.

Near the front line, Ukrainian troops said Russia was bombarding access roads to slow their assault, which has shifted the momentum after months of slow Russian gains in Europe’s deadliest ground combat since World War Two.

"Despite the fact that our units do not have an advantage in equipment and personnel, they have continued to advance on the flanks, and covered a distance of [ over 1 mile)," said Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's gains have been accompanied by a deepening public split within Russia's forces between Wagner – which has led the Bakhmut campaign – and the regular Russian military.

The blasted ruins of Bakhmut, described by both sides as a "meat grinder,” would be Moscow's only prize for its huge winter offensive that failed elsewhere along the front. Kyiv says it has launched local advances around Bakhmut as a prelude to an upcoming big counteroffensive that it hopes will turn the tide against Russia's 15-month-old invasion.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says his forces inside Bakhmut itself were still advancing, on the cusp of pushing Ukrainian troops out of their last foothold in the built-up area on the city's western outskirts. But he has accused commanders of Russia's regular forces of abandoning ground north and south of the city, raising the risk of troops inside being encircled.

"Please do not give up the flanks,” Prigozhin said in a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.