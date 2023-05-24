Russia’s Prigozhin praises Ukrainian army, says lost 20,000 men in Bakhmut

'If they had 20,000 people who knew how to fight, now 400,000 people know how to fight,' Prigozhin says

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner, said in an interview released on Wednesday, that Ukraine’s army is “one of the strongest in the world” and admitted that he lost nearly 20,000 fighters in the battle of Bakhmut.

According to Prigozhin, who has repeatedly criticized Russia’s Defense Ministry for the setbacks in Moscow’s offensive, it was the Russian invasion that turned Ukraine’s army into one of the most well-equipped and experienced.

“If they had say 500 tanks at the beginning of the special operation (the term Kremlin uses for the Ukraine war), now they have 5,000 tanks. If they had 20,000 people who knew how to fight, now 400,000 people know how to fight. How did we demilitarize them? It turns out that, on the contrary, we f***ing militarized them” Prigozhin told pro-war activist Konstantin Dolgov, referring to one of the proclaimed goals of Moscow's invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022.

“I think that the Ukrainians today are one of the strongest armies. They have a high level of organization, a high level of training, a high level of intelligence, they have various weapons, and moreover, they work with any systems: Soviet, NATO,” he added.

The Wagner chief estimated Ukraine’s casualties in the battle of Bakhmut, which became the war’s longest and bloodiest, at 50,000 dead and 50,000-70,000 wounded while Wagner’s toll is close to 20,000.

“At the beginning of the siege of Bakhmut there were 35,000 fighters (in Wagner). Over the period of the SMO (special military operation), 50,000 people were recruited among the prisoners. 20 percent of them (10,000) died in battles. Another 10,000 full-time Wagner fighters also died,” he said, adding that it was much more than the Soviet Union had lost during the Afghanistan campaign that lasted 10 years.

Prigozhin noted that his forces are planning to leave Bakhmut, which Russia now claims to control, at the beginning of June. He also said that if Moscow wants "to return Ukraine to the "pro-Russian bosom”, we need to change the leadership” and win the people over.

“What did we do instead? We walked boorishly throughout the country in our boots searching for the Nazis. While we were looking for the Nazis, we knocked out everyone we could. We approached Kyiv, then, if I can say it plainly, we f***ed up and backed down. Then we approached Kherson - f***ed up and walked away,” Prigozhin said, admitting that President Vladimir Putin’s goals of the “denazification and demilitarization” of Ukraine were not met and once again criticizing Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his family.