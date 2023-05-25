Zelensky’s advisor says Ukraine began long-awaited counteroffensive

'We will use the weapons you gave us to destroy Russian positions on the territories that Moscow has occupied,' Podolyak promises Italians

Senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Italian TV on Thursday that Ukraine has begun its long-awaited counteroffensive “several days ago.”

The counteroffensive was expected to begin in early May but due to delayed supplies of the Western weapons Kyiv kept postponing it.

“The counteroffensive has already been underway for several days, it’s an intense war stretching for 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) along the border, but separate operations have already started,” Podolyak told RAI channel.

Last week, Zelensky toured European countries to secure the remaining aid packages for the Ukrainian army, including long-range drones and the much-needed fighter jets. U.S. President Joe Biden finally agreed to supply Ukraine with F-16s after Zelensky gave Washington a "flat assurance" that they wouldn't be used to strike deep into Russian territory.

“We don’t want to hit Russian territory, we will use the weapons you gave us to destroy Russian positions on the territories that Moscow has occupied, including Donbas and Crimea,” Podolyak vowed.

“Today we have the Storm Shadow long-range missiles, the Leopards, the anti-missile systems that France and Italy gave us. The F-16s will finally allow us to close the airspace,” he added, noting that “the paradox is that if we had had them a year ago, the war would have already ended,” he added.