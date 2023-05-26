Russian strike hits hospital in Ukraine’s Dnipro, killing one and wounding 15

Shortly after the attack in Dnipro, another Russian missile hit a residential building in Avdiivka

A Russian missile on Friday hit a hospital in Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro, killing one and wounding 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

"A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded," Zelensky wrote, posting footage of the aftermath of the attack.

According to the president, emergency services are working on the scene rescuing people from the damaged hospital. The head of the Dnipro region Serhiy Lysak also published photos of the shelled clinic and confirmed the number of casualties, specifying that two buildings caught fire that spread to an area of 5380 sq ft.

Shortly after the attack in Dnipro, another Russian missile hit a residential building in Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region. Although the building was heavily destroyed, there were no casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky adressed the people of Iran, urging them not to supply Russia with drones that are being used to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.