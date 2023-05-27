Russia and Ukraine trade accusations of drone strikes, nuclear plots

Russians claim new drone strikes in their territory, Ukrainians accuse Moscow of plotting an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia claimed that two Ukrainian drones flew into the Pskov region and damaged an oil pipeline’s administration building, the regional governor said on Saturday. While Ukraine claimed that Russian forces were planning a fake accident at a nuclear power plant.

"Early morning, an explosion damaged the administrative building of the oil pipeline near Litvinovo, Nevelsky district," governor Mikhail Vedernikov said, and added that, according to preliminary information, the building was "damaged as a result of an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles."

No casualties were reported, in the latest of a series of attacks in Russia, during what has been called Ukraine’s counteroffensive. This time it was a mere 6.2 miles from the Belarusian border, in a village called Litvinovo.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense ministry accused the Russians of planning to fake a major accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The intelligence directorate said Russia would announce a radiation leak, after the plant is shelled, so as to force an international investigation and require all hostilities of the counteroffensive to stop.

On Friday, about 50 miles north of the nuclear plant, a Russian missile hit a hospital in Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro, killing two people and wounding 25, including two children, according to the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Telegram footage of the aftermath of the attack, and said that "Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest."