Russian drone swarm kills one in Kyiv, wounds three

At least 20 drones carry out an attack on the capital, according to the mayor, on eve of major celebration for Kyiv Day

At least 20 drones were part of an overnight attack on Kyiv, which resulted in one dead, according to local officials. Air defense systems took down most of the aircraft.

"A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized, a 41-year-old man died," the mayor and former boxer Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Drone wreckage was cited as the cause.

The mayor went on to say that Kyiv's air defenses shot down "more than 20 drones" headed for the city, and implored residents to "stay in shelters. The attack is massive!" Indeed, several districts of Kyiv were targetted by Russia, including Pecherskyi and the Holosiivskyi district.

“The history of Ukraine is a longstanding irritant for the insecure Russians,” responded the head of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, Andriy Yermak, as a reference to Kyiv Day, the anniversary of the city’s official founding 1,541 years ago, celebrated on the last Sunday of May.

Under siege, the Ukrainians were still able to celebrate, albeit on a smaller scale and more out of spite than out of good spirit. Reuters reported that during air red alerts, residents would shout profanities at Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and praise their country’s air defense systems.

Over the weekend, Russia claimed that two Ukrainian drones attacked the Pskov region and damaged an oil pipeline’s administration building. And Ukraine claimed that Russian forces were plotting to simulate an accident at a nuclear power plant.

Ukraine's defense ministry suggested Russia would fake a major accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying that Moscow would announce a radiation leak after a false flag attack, which would then force an international investigation and require all hostilities of the oncoming counteroffensive to stop.