Zelensky submits bill proposing to sanction Iran for 50 years

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday put forward a law proposal that would see Ukraine impose sanctions on Russian ally Iran for 50 years, his chief of staff said. The measure comes as a response Tehran's weapons supplies to Moscow.

Iran has been supplying Russia with munitions, including drones, since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

If passed by Ukraine's parliament, the bill would stop Iranian goods transiting through Ukraine and use of its airspace, as well as imposing trade, financial and technology sanctions against Iran and its citizens.

Kyiv said on Sunday that Moscow had staged the largest drone strike to date on Ukraine overnight, using 54 Iran-made drones. It said 52 of them were shot down. The latest drone attack came as Russia has intensified aerial strikes on the capital this month, and warned the West against escalating the conflict after the United States agreed to greenlight F-16 deliveries.

Last week Zelensky said Tehran's "support for evil cannot be denied" and appealed directly to Iranians, asking: "Why do you want to be accomplices in Russian terror?"

In response, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Zelensky's "repetition of false claims" against the Islamic republic was "in harmony with the propaganda and media war of the anti-Iranian axis."