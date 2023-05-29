Russians bombard Ukraine's capital for second night in a row

The officials say that 'more than 40 air targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense'

Another round of heavy overnight Russian airstrikes was reported by Ukrainian officials, a day after the capital saw its worst swarm of drones that killed two and wounded three.

"Only 18 hours have passed since the most massive UAV attack on Kyiv, and the enemy attacked the capital again," the city's military administration said, “this is already the 15th air attack since the beginning of May!"

The officials added that "more than 40 air targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense". The capital still had pieces of the previous night’s carnage on its streets, and seen on its residents’ faces.

It was "another difficult night for the capital", said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, although, he stated there was no physical damage and no casualties reported.

"Thanks to the professionalism of our defenders, as a result of the barbarians' air attack on Kyiv, there was no damage or destruction of infrastructure and other objects or apartment buildings," Klitschk wrote on Telegram, concluding that "there are no injured or dead."

Russia intensified its attacks on the capital this month, and warned the West against escalating the conflict, due the United States agreement to supply Ukraine with F-16s. The Russians are also plotting a ploy at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that it hopes will stop a counteroffensive.

In response to the near-non-stop swarm of Iranian-made drones used by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put forward a law proposal on Sunday that would see Ukraine impose sanctions on Iran for 50 years.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year, Iran supplied its ally with munitions and drones. If the bill is passed by the Ukrainian parliament, it would stop Iranian goods transiting through the country, as well as imposing trade, financial and technology sanctions against Iran and its citizens.