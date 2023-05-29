Russia’s Investigative Committee on Sunday opened a criminal investigation into the senator’s comments

Russia’s interior ministry put U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list after his comments during the Ukraine visit sparked outrage in Moscow, state media reported on Monday.

The video released by the Ukrainian president's office on Friday, showed Graham during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying “the Russians are dying” and then the phrase “the best money we’ve ever spent.” Russia’s Investigative Committee on Sunday opened a criminal investigation into the senator’s comments. The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it was "difficult to imagine a greater shame for a country than having such senators."

However, the video turned out to be edited. In a full version later released by Kyiv, the two phrases do not go one after another and are being said in a different context. The “Russians are dying” bit came in response to Zelensky saying that the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom, while the second comment about the money was made during discussions on the military aid provided to Kyiv by the U.S. since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Graham, who is seen as one of the biggest supporters of increased military assistance for Ukraine, responded to Moscow’s backlash on Sunday by saying his words were meant as a praise for the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting the Russian invasion with Washington’s support. The U.S. has provided nearly $38 billion worth of military aid to Kyiv since February 2022.