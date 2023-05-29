Up until now it was illegal under Russian law to hold referendums as well as elections in regions where martial law has been declared

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a bill allowing elections to be held in regions where martial law has been declared, namely the four regions that Moscow has annexed from Ukraine.

In addition, the law now allows the “relocation” of residents, which means Ukrainians can be forcefully deported from the regions that Moscow partially controls: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Earlier in April, Putin signed a decree that gave people living there an easier path to Russian citizenship, but allowed to deport those who do not want to get Russian passports.

Up until now it was illegal under Russian law to hold referendums as well as elections of state authorities and local governments in such territories. According to the new legislation, the Central Electoral Committee can decide to hold elections in the entire region or in some of its parts after consulting the country’s Defense Ministry and Federal Security Service (FSB).

The bill comes into effect at the same time as the legislation that introduces administrative detentions for up to 30 days for violations of restrictions established in territories where martial law has been declared.