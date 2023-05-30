The rare attack comes weeks after the city mayor banned the use of unauthorized drones in Moscow following an attack on the Kremlin

The Russian capital was attacked by drones on Tuesday morning, which caused “minor” damage to several buildings, the city’s mayor announced.

Russia's Defense Ministry blamed the attack on the "Kyiv regime."

"This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the state RIA Novosti news agency, one drone hit top floors of a residential building in the southwestern part of the city damaging the facade and blowing up windows. The second UAV landed on a 24-storey residential building in the outskirts of Moscow. Another building is reportedly being evacuated after a drone carrying three explosives landed inside an apartment of the 14th floor.

"This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city's emergency services are on the scene (...) No one has been seriously injured so far," Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

He later added that two people received medical treatment but didn't require hospitalization. Two explosions were reported by eyewitnesses.

According to unconfirmed estimates, between 25 and 32 drones attacked different districts of the city. The first major drone attack on the Russian capital comes weeks after Sobyanin banned the use of unauthorized drones in Moscow following an attack on the Kremlin on May 3, which was blamed on Ukraine.

Russia has been carrying out drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv since the beginning of May. On Monday night at least one person was killed after another "massive attack" by Russian drones on the Ukrainian capital, according to the city's mayor.