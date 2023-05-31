Over a year into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has seen intensifying attacks on its soil, including an incursion on its southern border region of Belgorod

Russia said Wednesday it would evacuate hundreds of children from villages bordering Ukraine, particularly due to intensifying shelling in the Belgorod region, where Moscow deemed the situation “alarming.”

Over a year into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has seen intensifying attacks on its soil, with an unprecedented incursion last week in the southern border region of Belgorod and a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday, in which one was killed.

“We are starting to evacuate children from the Shebekino and Graivoron districts,” regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, referring to the most affected areas.

He noted that the first 300 children will be taken to Voronezh – some 155 miles further into Russia – and that the situation was “worsening” in the village of Shebekino, which was hit by a rocket hours prior.

The attacks have come as Kyiv says it is preparing for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces.

“The situation is quite alarming,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, AFP reported. “We have not heard a single word of condemnation from the West so far. Measures are being taken.”

Russia has accused Ukraine – and its Western backers – of being behind the increasing number of reported attacks. On Tuesday, Moscow said the West was "pushing the Ukrainian leadership towards increasingly reckless acts" after a drone attack on residential areas in the capital city.

Ukraine, which has seen almost nightly attacks on its capital, denied any "direct involvement" and the United States said it did not support any attack on Russian territory.