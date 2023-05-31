Wagner group head calls for probe of ‘crime’ committed by Russian top brass

Yevgeny Prigozhin's request is the most blatant public challenge to date against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top military brass

Russia’s most powerful mercenary and head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday said he asked prosecutors to investigate whether senior Russian defense official committed any “crime” before or during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

His request was the most blatant public challenge to date against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top military brass – Defense Minister Sergei Shoiku and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The 61-year-old restaurateur-turned-mercenary has spent months insulting both Shoigu and Gerasimov for alleged treachery. He has criticized the Defense Ministry for setbacks in Russia’s offensive and says it was the invasion that turned Ukraine’s army into one of the most well-equipped and experienced.

Earlier this month, leaked U.S. documents indicated that he offered to disclose to Ukraine the locations of Russian troops in exchange for Kyiv's backing from Bakhmut, where he suffered heavy losses.

"Today, I have sent letters to the Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation with a request to check on the fact of the commission of a crime during the preparation and during the conduct of the [Special Military Operation] by a host of senior functionaries of the Defence Ministry," Prigozhin said, Reuters reported.

"These letters will not be published due to the fact that the investigative authorities will deal with this."

Prigozhin's private army has been fighting alongside Russia's regular forces in Ukraine and spearheaded the months-long assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell earlier this month.

He is the most striking member of Putin's circle to gain widespread notoriety during the 15-month war in Ukraine. He quipped last week that his nickname should be "Putin's butcher" rather than "Putin's chef.”

"I love my motherland, I serve Putin, Shoigu should be judged, and we will fight on,” he said of his loyalty to the Russian leader.