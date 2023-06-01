Russian airstrikes kill 3 in Kyiv, including two children

Attacks are intensifying between the Ukraine and Russia, with incessant strikes all week

Three people, including two children, were killed by a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, before dawn on Thursday. The attack began at around 03:00 local time, according to the city's military administration, ten people were also wounded.

"Among the three dead in the Desnyansky district, there were two children (aged 5-6 and 12-13)," the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

"All air targets detected have been destroyed by our air defense forces and assets," the administration said, “unfortunately, falling debris is causing loss of life and destruction.” According to the same source, citing preliminary reports, the weapons used in the attack were cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Russia itself saw an increase of attacks on its own soil, "this night is tense for Shebekino again. Ukrainian troops were shelling the city for an hour," said Russia’s Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Russia also said it started to evacuate hundreds of children from villages bordering Ukraine, on Wednesday, particularly due to intensifying shelling in the Belgorod region. “We are starting to evacuate children from the Shebekino and Graivoron districts,” Gladkov said on Telegram.

The governor noted that the first 300 children were taken 155 miles away to the city of Voronezh. Kyiv is said to be preparing for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, as reported by AFP, “the situation is quite alarming,” and Peskov added, “we have not heard a single word of condemnation from the West so far. Measures are being taken.”

The Russian capital was attacked by drones on Tuesday morning. “Minor” damage was caused to several buildings, Moscow’s mayor announced. And Russia's Defense Ministry blamed the attack on the "Kyiv regime."