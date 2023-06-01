Ukraine ambassador tells i24NEWS Israel will open economic mission in Kyiv

The ambassador stressed that the Iranian role in ongoing attacks on Kyiv 'is overwhelming'

Ukraine's ambassador to Ukraine Yevgen Korniychuk told i24NEWS on Thursday that Israel is planning to set up an economic mission in Kyiv and urged Jerusalem to unite against the Iranian threat.

Over the last year Ukraine's air defense has improved significantly and is managing to down most of the drones and even ballistic missiles that Russia has been bombarding Kyiv and other cities with in recent weeks. The ambassador stressed that the Iranian role in these attacks "is overwhelming" and urged Israel to "come together" with Ukraine to work against this common threat.

Korniychuk shared that he has recently met with Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat and discussed with him the upcoming opening of an economic mission in the Ukrainian capital.

"He was very helpful. In fact you (Israel) will be opening up an economic mission with the embassy in Kyiv, which is a very good step forward talking about the future development of Ukraine-Israel economic relations, but in terms of the military I wish we could do more," he said.

The early warning system is one of the most anticipated parts of the agreements between Israel and Ukraine that have been reached during the February meeting between Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Korniychuk said it would "allow the people of Kyiv to feel safer" as the Israeli system more precise and will show the residents how much time they have to get to the shelter.

"The funding was allocated by this current government at the beginning of the year and hopefully they start to test it before the end of the month of June," the envoy noted.

However, other issues that were discussed during Cohen's visit are still not resolved.

"While minister Cohen was in Kyiv in February he was talking about demining which is not in place, although is it a purely civilian issue," the ambassador said.

Commenting on the recent drone attacks on Moscow, which Kyiv denied responsibility for, Korniychuk stated that it "has nothing to do with the Ukrainian government," despite Moscow's accusations.

"They (attacks) were not significant and that is why I believe the government is right denying that there were not the Ukrainain ones. Also they were targeting civilian objects so even though Ukraine has been targeting objects on the Russian territory before, except in Moscow, these were military objects or energy objects, not civilian ones," he said.

"I do believe that Ukrainian people are not the only ones to suffer during this war. And our people are suffering a lot. In certain terms, the war will come to the Russian territory but Ukrainain air forces of course are acting in accordance with Geneva conventions that would not permit to shell civilian objects in Russia," the ambassador assured.

"We are fighting not with the Russian people. We are fighting with the Russian army that unprovocably came to our country to kill our people."