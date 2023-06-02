Russia repels Ukrainian attack after new wave of drones attack Kyiv

'Last night, the enemy used 15 cruise missiles and 18 Iranian Shahed attack drones,' the Ukrainian army said

Drones sent by Ukraine on Thursday night were shot down by Russian air defense near Kursk, on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the region's governor said shortly after the attack.

"Last night, several Ukrainian drones were shot down by an air defense system near Kursk," Governor Roman Starovoyt announced on Telegram. "We ask the people of Kursk to remain calm, the city is under the reliable protection of our army," he added.

The previous day, Russian authorities had claimed that Ukrainian forces had attempted to "invade" the border region of Belgorod, carrying out heavy strikes that left around ten people injured. Intensely shelled for several days, the Russian region of Belgorod was the scene last week of a spectacular incursion by armed men from Ukraine, which raised questions about the solidity of Russia's border defenses.

On the Ukrainian side, a new wave of drones hit Kyiv the same night, without causing any casualties, according to its mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions in Kyiv, new wave of drones during a nationwide air alert from 03:23 to 04:23 local time, no casualties reported at this stage," he announced on Telegram.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP A local resident walks among damaged cars, leaving a multi-storey residential building, partially destroyed after night drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"Last night, the enemy used 15 cruise missiles (type to be specified) and 18 Iranian "Shahed" attack drones for strikes - all these air targets were destroyed by our defenders," for its part, the Ukrainian army said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 12 missile strikes using ten "Iskander" ballistic and cruise missiles on Kyiv (destroyed by our defenders) and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv," it said.

Kyiv suffered another deadly attack on Thursday. Anti-aircraft defenses destroyed all the Russian missiles fired at the capital, but debris fallout left three dead, including a child, and sixteen wounded.