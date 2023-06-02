Two Russian civilians killed in shelling of Ukraine border region

The Belgorod region has been targeted for several days by strikes of unprecedented intensity on Russian territory

Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded on Friday in a bombing raid on the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, where the capital Kyiv has suffered its sixth wave of strikes in six days.

For several days, the Belgorod region has been the target of strikes of unprecedented intensity on Russian territory since the start of the conflict in Ukraine last year.

On Friday, the regional governor claimed that shells fired by Ukrainian forces had crashed on a road near the frequently shelled town of Chebekino, some ten kilometers from Ukraine. "Shrapnel hit passing cars. In one of them, two women (...) died on the spot of their injuries," said the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram.

Two men were wounded in another vehicle and are hospitalized in serious condition, Gladkov said, adding that other localities had been hit by fire that caused material damage but no casualties.

Strikes on Belgorod have intensified in recent days, at a time when Kyiv says it is preparing to launch a major offensive against areas conquered by Russian forces in Ukraine. On Thursday, the Russian army claimed to have repelled a Ukrainian attempt to "invade" Belgorod with its artillery and air force, a week after a spectacular incursion by armed men which provoked a shock in Russia.

These attacks on Russian soil were claimed by groups of Russian volunteers fighting for Kyiv, and the Ukrainian authorities denied any involvement.