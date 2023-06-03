Zelensky says Ukraine ready to launch long-awaited counteroffensive

In previous weeks Zelensky has been on a diplomatic push to secure more military aid from Ukraine’s allies

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on Saturday that Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive.

While experts predicted that Kyiv would start its campaign to reclaim Russian-occupied territory in early May, Zelensky said last month that Ukraine needed more time to wait for the West's weapons supplies.

"We strongly believe that we will succeed,” Zelensky told the Wall Street Journal.

"I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready," he added, noting that it could take some time and come at a heavy cost.

In previous weeks Zelensky has been on a diplomatic push to secure more military aid from Ukraine’s allies, which is crucial for the success of Kyiv’s army. A long spell of dry weather in some parts of Ukraine has also driven anticipation that the counteroffensive is imminent. Over the past several weeks Ukraine has increased its strikes on Russian ammunition depots, logistical routes and regions bordering the frontline.