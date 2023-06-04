Meanwhile, Ukrainian shelling on Saturday killed two people in Russia's border region of Belgorod

Russian missile attacks on Saturday hit a residential district in Ukraine’s central city of Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and wounding 22 people, according to local officials.

The airstrikes destroyed a pair of two-storey buildings and 10 private homes, as well as a shop and a gas pipeline, the regions’ governor said.

"At night, a girl's body was retrieved from under the rubble of a house in the Pidhorodnenska community," Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram early Sunday, "she just turned two."

"22 people were injured, 5 of them were children," he added.

Earlier on Saturday it was reported that three boys were hospitalized in serious condition. A video posted by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky showed rescue workers searching the destroyed building.

"Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state. The Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people,” Zelensky wrote, adding that there were still people trapped under the wreckage.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian shelling on Saturday killed two people in Russia's border region of Belgorod, which has been under intensified attacks this week, according to the local governor.

Zelensky said in a recent interview that Ukraine is ready to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive, after having postponed it waiting for the delivery of the Western weapons.