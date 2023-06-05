Wagner mercenaries capture Russian lieutenant colonel after army unit attack

Prigozhin also posted a 'report' dated May 17 that stated that Russian soldiers were 'mining roads in the rear zone of Wagner unites'

The head of the Russian mercenary Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin said late Sunday that his fighters had captured a lieutenant colonel from the regular army who allegedly attacked a Wagner car.

In a video posted on Prigozhin’s Telegram a man who identified himself as Roman Venevitin, the commander of the 72nd brigade of the Russian armed forces, admitted he “shot at a Wagner car.” The man with a bruised nose explained that he did so “because of a personal dislike.”

It wasn’t clear from the footage how long he has been in captivity or whether he will be released after his “confession.”

Prigozhin also posted a “report” dated May 17 that stated that Russian soldiers were “mining roads in the rear zone of Wagner unites” in the east of Ukraine. When the mercenaries started demining operations they came under “open artillery fire” from “positions of the defense ministry,” the report said, adding that the “Ural service vehicle was damaged by a direct hit on the engine.”

Although Prigozhin has previously repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry of not providing his fighters with enough ammunition and not being able to defend Russia’s border region of Belgorod that has been recently heavily shelled by Ukraine, it is the first time that his private group captured the regular army fighter. The growing tensions between the mercenaries and the defense ministry come amid the launch of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive which has already resulted in the recapture of some parts of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which had reportedly fallen under Wagner's full control just two weeks ago.