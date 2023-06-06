Ukraine claims Russia exploded critical dam, 80 nearby towns being evacuated

The water level will reach a critical level five hours after the dam’s destruction, according to local officials

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported early on Tuesday that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Russia, in the meantime, was in a spat with the Wagner Group’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, over the military's success or lack thereof.

The water level will reach a critical level five hours after the dam’s destruction, according to governor of the Ukrainian Kherson coastal region, Aleksandr Prokudin. He added that the evacuation started for nearby places.

"Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He added, "All services are working. I have convened the National Security and Defense Council."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665952784665964545 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During this tense period, Pope Francis's peace envoy arrived in Kyiv for talks. While Russia's defense ministry claimed to have thwarted "a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front" and killed a total of "1,500 servicemen" along with over 100 armored vehicles.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665939936787267584 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, on Tuesday, Prigozhin said "to destroy one and a half thousand people, it must be such a massacre, within one day, over 150 kilometres (90 miles), one hell of a massacre," and concluded, "therefore, I think that these are just some wild fantasies."

Prigozhin, often in disputes with Russia’s military, said that Kyiv's troops remade gains on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which was claimed by Moscow last month. He said Russian troops were "slowly" leaving and called it a "disgrace".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665813669865742336 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, Zelensky on Monday praised his troops for the advances, despite Russia’s own claims. U.S. President Joe Biden also wished Ukraine success in its expected counteroffensive.

"Well done, warriors! We see how hysterically Russia reacts to any step we take there, all positions we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win," Zelensky said on social media.