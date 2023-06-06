Ukraine slams 'terrorist state' Russia, Zelensky calls for action after dam attack

Ukraine and Russia face off at the ICJ in a case brought by Kyiv alleging that Moscow backed rebels for eight years before its February 2022 invasion

Ukraine branded Russia a “terrorist state” at the UN’s top court on Tuesday as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the “world must react” after accusing Moscow of blowing up a major dam as part of a campaign to wipe it off the map.

The two sides faced off at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case brought by Kyiv alleging that Moscow backed rebels for eight years before launching its February 2022 invasion. last year. Ukrainian officials told the court that Russia’s support for separatist fighters from 2014 made a mockery of international law and was a harbinger of the 16-month-long assault.

"Russia cannot defeat us on the battlefield, so it targets civilian infrastructure to try to freeze us into submission. Just today, Russia blew up a major dam located in Nova Kakhovka," Ukrainian diplomat Anton Korynevych said.

"Russia's actions are the actions of a terrorist state, an aggressor. But such actions did not appear out of the blue," he continued. "They are the tragic but logical outcome of the situation we brought to this court's attention back in 2017" when it originally filed the case.

Russia denies funding or supporting the rebels. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for the destruction of the dam in southern Ukraine, which has unleashed a torrent of flooding.

Meanwhile, Zelensky called on the world to “react” on social media, adding that Russia carried out "an internal explosion of the structures" of the plant. "This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime," he added, accusing Russia of committing an act of "ecocide."

"Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilization. Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror."