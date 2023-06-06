U.S. intel points to Russia being responsible for Ukraine dam attack - report

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly working to declassify some of the intelligence and share it by the end of the day

Washington has intelligence that suggests Russian responsibility for the destruction of a massive dam in Ukraine, U.S. media cited officials as saying on Tuesday.

According to NBC News, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration was working to declassify some of the intelligence and share it by the end of the day.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces, which unleashed a torrent of flooding and forced villagers to flee.

Ukraine branded Russia a “terrorist state” after the attack and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the “world must react.”

"Russia cannot defeat us on the battlefield, so it targets civilian infrastructure to try to freeze us into submission," Ukrainian diplomat Anton Korynevych told the UN’s top court.

Zelensky branded Russia a “terrorist state,” saying the attack was “just one Russian war crime” and accusing Moscow of committing an act of "ecocide."

"Russia is at war with life, with nature, with civilization. Russia must leave Ukrainian land and must be held fully accountable for its terror,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader further assured that the incident would not affect Kyiv's plans to go on the offensive and claw back lost territory.

"The explosion of the dam did not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories," he said on Telegram, saying he spoke to his top military commanders and the army was at the highest level of readiness.