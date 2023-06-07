Russian DM mocked after claiming to destroy Leopard tanks that turn out to be tractors

'It’s a disgrace, we simply have no words,' pro-war Telegram bloggers say

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday released a video of their army supposedly destroying eight German-made Leopard 2 tanks, but the pro-war bloggers soon revealed that the “tanks” were in reality agriculture equipment.

The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare public announcement about the results of Moscow's ongoing invasion. According to him, the Russian ground forces destroyed over 100 armored vehicles and killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in just several days.

"Total losses of Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk Region area were more than 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen, 28 tanks, of them 8 German-made Leopard tanks, 3 wheeled French-made АМХ-10 tanks and 109 armored fighting vehicles," the Russian Defense Ministry's statement said.

To back these claims the ministry released a video via the state RIA Novosti news agency showing the alleged destruction of the Leopard tanks. However, according to the pro-war bloggers, the grainy footage claimed to be recorded from a Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter showed farm harvester and sprayer machines being blown up by the Russian forces in an open field.

“It’s a disgrace, we simply have no words,” the pro-war Military Informant Telegram channel wrote.

“These are last year’s shots of objective control from the Ka-52,” said another pro-war Russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber, wondering why the defense ministry tried to pass agricultural equipment for the Leopards.

According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, the video featured John Deere 4830, John Deere 9000 and John Deere 700 combine harvesters.

Earlier on Monday, a similar statement about the Russian army’s achievements on the frontline was made by the press secretary of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov, who was immediately mocked by the head of the Wagner group of private mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin, a vocal critic of the Russian Defense Ministry in recent months.

“In order to kill 1,500 people in 24 hours, it must have been such a massacre on the frontline of 93 miles … that is why I think it’s just wild, sloppy fantasies,” Prigozhin said in his Telegram account.