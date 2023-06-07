Russia's Putin calls Ukraine dam attack a 'barbaric, humanitarian catastrophe’

Turkey's Erdogan proposes to Putin and Zelensky setting up an international commission to probe the Kakhovka dam's destruction

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the attack on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine a “barbaric act” in his first public reaction to the incident.

In a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said the breach of the Russian-occupied dam was “a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.” His reaction came after Erdogan proposed to Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to set up an international commission to investigate the destruction of the dam.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the breaching of the hydroelectric dam, which was ripped open early Tuesday by a reported blast. The dam sits on the Dnipro River, which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, some 150 90 miles upstream.

The destruction of the dam has forced thousands of civilians to flee as huge areas downstream have been flooded, raising fears of an ecological disaster.

Ukraine branded Russia a “terrorist state” and Zelensky said the “world must react” to the attack. "This is just one Russian act of terrorism. This is just one Russian war crime," he said, accusing Russia of committing an act of "ecocide.”

Media reported U.S. officials on Tuesday as saying that Washington has intelligence that suggests Russian responsibility for the dam’s destruction and that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration was working to declassify the information.