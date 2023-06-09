Heavy fighting reported in southern Ukraine, possible sign of counteroffensive

Ukraine has revealed little about the clashes, but Moscow reported shelling in the Zaporizhzhia and eastern Donetsk areas with ground and air forces

Russia reported heavy fighting along the frontlines in southern Ukraine on Friday, with observers deeming the combat as the opening phase of Kyiv’s long-expected counteroffensive.

Ukraine has revealed little about the clashes, but Moscow reported shelling in the Zaporizhzhia and eastern Donetsk areas with ground and air forces. With virtually no independent reporting from the front lines, though, it was impossible to assess whether Ukraine was successfully penetrating Russian defenses to drive out invading and occupying forces.

Ukrainian success in the Zaporizhzhia region would enable its forces to break through the land bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula it annexed from Ukraine. The Russian army said it had pushed back four attacks "carried out by forces of up to two battalion tactical groups, reinforced with tanks" in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.

The counteroffensive is ultimately expected to involve thousands of Ukrainian troops trained and equipped by the West. Russia, which has had months to prepare, said it has withstood attacks since the start of the week, yet Kyiv said its main effort has yet to begin.

Friday’s reported fighting came as the human cost climbed after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam unleashed flooding along the Dnipro River elsewhere in Ukraine’s south, where a massive explosion was detected as the dam collapsed.

The uptick of fighting in the south has been seen by many observers as a sign that the counteroffensive is already happening, or is about to start. Kyiv, however, said the main center of combat was still in Ukraine's east, while providing few details on the situation in the south.

Russia has reported "heavy" Ukrainian losses, but that information is impossible to verify.