Journalists report Ukraine’s blue and yellow flags hanging on establishments over dead Russian soldiers in the southeastern village of Neskuchne

Independent journalists on Tuesday said they confirmed Ukraine’s biggest advances against Russian invaders in the eastern Donetsk region, despite Moscow claiming that Kyiv had suffered “catastrophic” losses in its long-awaited counteroffensive.

Reuters journalists reported Ukraine’s blue and yellow flags hanging on establishments over dead Russian soldiers in the street of Neskuchne, southeastern Ukraine. It was the first independent confirmation of Ukrainian advancements in the area – some 56 miles southwest of the city of Donetsk, one of several axes where Kyiv's forces are trying to break through Russian lines nearly 16 months into the war.

"Three days ago the Russian forces were still here. We chased them out of Neskuchne. Glory to Ukraine," said Artem, a member of a Ukrainian territorial defense unit. "These are Ukrainian lands."

Yet, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv's casualties were ten times higher than Moscow's, saying he saw no need for a new mobilization of fighting men to confront the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last week.

"Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic," Putin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with Russian journalists. "We have 10 times fewer losses than those of the armed forces of Ukraine.”

His assessment came hours after Russia asserted having captured Western armored vehicles from Kyiv's forces on the battlefield and following deadly Russian missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

He conceded, however, that Russian forces were suffering from depleting stockpiles of some military equipment, pointing in particular to attack drones and missiles.

Ukraine over recent days has claimed to recapture a series of villages in the Donetsk region after launching an offensive bolstered with Western weapons and training.