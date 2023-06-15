UN nuclear chief says Ukraine atomic power plant faces ‘dangerous situation’

Rafael Grossi met with Ukraine's Zelensky before arriving at the Zaporizhzhia plant to assess potential safety risks after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant faces “a relatively dangerous situation” after a dam burst in Ukraine and as Ukrainian forces were in the midst of a counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied ground, the UN nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv before arriving at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to assess potential safety risks after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam – which caused huge floods and exacerbated fears for the facility’s safety. The dam helped keep water in a reservoir that cools the plant, a hotspot of tensions and seized by Russian forces since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"We can see that the situation is serious, the consequences (of the dam's destruction) are there, and they are real," said Grossi. "At the same time, there are measures that are being taken to stabilize the situation."

Grossi's third trip to the plant came as Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive, with fighting intensifying in the Zaporizhzhia region.

When asked about Ukraine’s plans, Grossi noted that Russia controlled the plant and that it represented “yet again, another unwanted situation deriving from this anomalous situation.” Ukrainian workers still run the plant, though under an armed Russian military presence. The IAEA has a team at the plant, and Grossi said its members would be swapped out during his trip.

Grossi – who has held talks with both Russia and Ukraine officials – had previously proposed measures for the facility's safety, but the initiative has so far stalled. He said he wanted the world to be "aware of the danger" that there could be "a major accident."

"What I expect is the entire international community, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and everybody else supports us, to prevent that from happening."