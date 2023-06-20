The capital city of Kyiv was targeted with nearly 20 drones

Russia launched a massive overnight air attack on Ukrainian cities using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian army said that the country’s air defense downed 32 out of 35 kamikaze drones launched by Russia. The capital city of Kyiv was targeted with nearly 20 drones, according to the head of the military administration Serhiy Popko.

“This is only the second attack by Iranian drones on Kyiv since the beginning of the month and the first in the last 18 days,” he said on Telegram, adding that the air alert lasted more than three hours.

“About two dozen enemy targets were identified and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense in the airspace around Kyiv,” he added.

The military administration of the western city of Lviv near the border with the NATO country of Poland, announced that Russia hit a "critical infrastructure" in the city, sparking fire. There were no reports of casualties.

Another major attack with seven Russian missiles targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to Yuriy Malashko, head of the local military administration. There were no casualties reported.