Israel’s Gallant discusses Iranian threat with Ukrainian DM

Gallant also updated Reznikov on the 'positive progress' in the development of the life-saving civilian early warning system

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov.

The two officials discussed the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive and the Iranian threat. Tehran has been supplying Russia with its kamikaze drones used for attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“Minister Gallant was briefed on the developments on the ground, and expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” the Israeli defense ministry’s statement said.

“The parties also discussed the common threat posed by Iran, and its influence on the war in Ukraine, as well as its wider global impact,” it added.

Gallant also updated Reznikov on the "positive progress" in the development of the life-saving civilian early warning system that Israel agreed to supply to Ukraine during Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in February.

Earlier in June, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told i24NEWS that the funding for the system has been allocated and “hopefully they start to test it before the end of the month of June." According to the ambassador, Israel's promise to help Ukraine with demining its territories has not been yet fulfilled.