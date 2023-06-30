Following Wagner’s short-lived mutiny against Moscow last week, the Kremlin gave the mercenary forces a choice of going into exile in Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday ordered security to be bolstered at his country’s border with Belarus, where fighters from the Russian paramilitary Wagner group have been offered exile.

Following Wagner’s short-lived mutiny against Moscow last week, the Kremlin gave the mercenary forces the choice of signing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, returning to civilian life, or going into exile in Belarus – whose authoritarian leader is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky said he had been informed of the situation in Belarus by the Ukrainian intelligence service GUR, foreign intelligence services, and border guards. He told military chiefs to “strengthen the northern direction in order to guarantee peace. There are appropriate deadlines.”

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko offered Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin refuge after he ended the armed rebellion that posed the greatest challenge yet to Putin's rule in Russia.

Lukashenko – who has supported Putin throughout the war against Ukraine and allowed Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus – said his army would benefit from the combat "experience" of Wagner commanders. At the same time, he downplayed the activities the mercenaries will be authorized to carry out in the country.

Ukraine has on several occasions voiced fears of an attack launched from Belarusian soil.